Next in Nyon – week 11th -17th October 2021

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Every Monday, Next in Nyon brings you ideas of things to do for the week ahead.

PUMPKIN SEASON KICKS-OFF

Autumn is pumpkin season. Take advantage of the autumnal weather and head over to one of the local farmers markets. You can pick your own pumpkins in Signy, one of the earliest pumpkin self-service spots in our region. Easy to find on the side of the main road, just by the Signy Commercial Centre.

This is just the beginning on pumpkin season… get ready for all the fun activities in the region throughout the month!

LACTO-FERMENTATION WORKSHOP

Adults are invited to participate in a lacto-fermentation workshop to learn how to preserve all the nutrients in your food. On Tuesday evening at Local de quartier de La Redoutte, only a ten minute walk from Nyon train station.

Atelier lacto-fermentation

PLANS FOR SENIORS

Ville de Nyon is offering several free sportive activities for Seniors: Keep active and healthy this Autumn.

Table Tennis on Monday afternoon – agenda

Urban Training on Wednesday morning – check for details

LE LAC DU CYGNE at LEMAN MUSEUM

Musée du Leman is hosting an exhibition about Swans, our beautiful feathered neighbours on the lake. It has just started and will be open until September 2022. Another great reason to visit one of the most popular museums in Nyon. Remember for the first Sunday of every month, museum access is free.

Musée du Leman: Lac du Cygne