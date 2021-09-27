Next in Nyon

Our new weekly feature where you can find out about upcoming events and any latest news in Nyon and the surrounding area.

Marché d´Automne: Saturday & Sunday

Autumn is almost here so let’s celebrate it at the Autumn Market in Nyon. This seasonal market, organised by local businesses takes place over the weekend. On Saturday, you can experience all the local flavours Nyon has to offer with a variety of entertainment and activities in the town centre and down by the Rive . On Sunday, take a stroll by the lake and enjoy the regional craft shops as well as performances by acrobatic and juggling artists. There will be lots of fun activities for the kids too.

Free buses to access Nyon´s town centre: 801, 805.

La Vie-là: Harvest Party

La Vie-là, a collection of local associations interested in sustainable development celebrates the harvest of their vegetable garden right in the centre of Nyon. On Tuesday 28th September they will host their Harvest Season Picnic. Grab a tablecloth, a salty or sweet snack and join in on the free celebrations!

Le lac du cygne at Leman Museum

Musée du Leman will be hosting an exhibition about Swans, our beautiful feathered neighbours on the lake. It has just started and will be open until September 2022. Another great reason to visit one of the most popular museums in Nyon. Remember for the first Sunday of every month, museum access is free.

Fête de la Vigne: postponed to 2022

Due to COVID measures, Fête de la Vigne has been postponed until next year. Let’s wait one more year to enjoy their fabulous light spectacle on Nyon’s castle walls, it will be their 10th anniversary and we look forward to celebrating with them.

