New selection of summer activities for August

Summer is in full swing! Take advantage of our region and all it has to offer during the holiday months.

After a fist selection of activities for the summer published a month ago, we are back with a new selection to keep you and your families busy and take full advantage of all our region has to offer!

Swiss national day on the 1st of August

The Swiss national day is celebrated on the 1st of August and is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy the local traditions. This day is habitually celebrated in cities and villages alike with communes often providing an aperitif and organising buffets with food, lots of wine, children carrying paper lanterns, and a bonfire and fireworks to mark the festivities in style!

Despite Coronavirus still preventing us from fully returning back to gatherings as large as we would like, there are still plenty of events organised in and around Nyon that allow for a proper celebration. The La Côte website offers a comprehensive list of gatherings for Nyon and surrounding villages.

Go on a “beach crawl”

All along the lakeshore, there are many little “beaches” in the area as the locals refer to them. Why not go on a beach crawl and discover which one is your favourite?

La plage de la jetée in Nyon who also has a fantastic little bar that serves food and drinks in a very friendly and holiday-vibe style. Enjoy their great Ceviche or try a cocktail. It is best to reserve as the restaurant fills up quickly.

The plage de Promenthoux is a smaller beach in Prangins. With a small entrance fee you can access this family-friendly beach and enjoy a great burger at the bar there. The parking spots are very limited there so why not do your exercise at the same time and go by bike? And have a quick look at the panels along the road telling visitors about the village of Promenthoux that has disappeared, but left behind it some lovely looking buildings as a heritage.

A bit further along the lake, in Rolle, you also have a nice beach that offers you the possibility to rent stand-up paddles or kayaks. You can even jump into the water and simply swim across to the “île de la Harpe” and discover this tiny man-made island that has an Obelisk statue on it.

Urban training in Gland and Rolle

Urban Training organizes a variety of activities for free such as Zumba or pilates classes.

Check for more information and subscribe here: https://www.urban-training.ch

Guided tour in the Roman Museum Every first Sunday of the month at 3pm.

The museum offers free entry and guided tour in French.

Brush up on your French skills as well as your knowledge of the area’s history with this 45min tour?

Take a boat tour

Leaving from Nyon port, you can enjoy beautiful boat trips with the CGN and discover the lakeshore from a different perspective. It is a nice way to go to Geneva or across the lake and visit the beautiful little town of Yvoire in France. Rember the CFF reductions such as the 1/2 tarif or the abonnement générale are also valid for your CGN tickets. 1st class is surprisingly inexpensive, especially with the reductions, in case you want to treat yourselves to a view from the top deck! Check out their timetables and trips here.

We hope you enjoyed the selection of activities we have chosen for you and let us know which ones you tried out and how you found them!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

