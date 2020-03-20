New Nyon Facebook Group for Volunteers to Help during Coronavirus period



A new Facebook page called Coronavirus Nyon Solidarité Entreaide has been created for volunteers who want to give help during this Coronavirus lockdown period, and for members of the public to receive help.

There are currently around 9-10 people working on the page, volunteers can offer their help or ask for help.

This can be anything from offering to help citizens with shopping, taking recycling to the déchetterie to dog walking.

If any readers themselves are not able to go out themselves, but would still like to volunteer, they can do so by helping online.

Note to parents of children in the local Swiss school system. If you are struggling to help with your children’s homework, or are not clear about the work your children have been given, the group hopes to create a dedicated education section on the site in which parents can call and speak to someone on a one-to-one basis.

The groups hopes to build up as many volunteers as possible and build a data base of help, so do feel free to volunteer your services, readers are welcome to do this in English.

Any questions? Contact Niall. Email n@macpherson.ch Niall speaks fluent English.

