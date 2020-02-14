New Exhibition at Château of Nyon, Tours in English at Château of Prangins

A new temporary exhibition opens at the Château of Nyon, today the 14th February 2020 entitled “100 Reliures d’Art”.

The exhibition features the art of bookbinding in its multiple forms and continues until the 4th April. The museum is open from November to March, Tuesday to Sunday, from 14:00. to 17:00 p.m. and from April to October, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00 to 17:00.

Closed Mondays except on public holidays.

The Château of Prangins is now offering specific activities in English at the museum, and also in its historic kitchen garden. Details in flyer below or link here

