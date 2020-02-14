Living in Nyon

Articles, news, events, all about living in the town and surrounding area.

New Exhibition at Château of Nyon, Tours in English at Château of Prangins

by Leave a Comment

A new temporary exhibition opens at the Château of Nyon, today the 14th February 2020 entitled “100 Reliures d’Art”.

The exhibition features the art of bookbinding in its multiple forms and continues until the 4th April. The museum is open from November to March, Tuesday to Sunday, from 14:00. to 17:00 p.m. and from April to October, from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00 to 17:00.

Closed Mondays except on public holidays.

The Château of Prangins is now offering  specific activities in English at the museum, and also in its historic kitchen garden. Details in flyer below or link here

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Our Partners