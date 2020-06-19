New Editor for Living in Nyon 

Living in Nyon is delighted to announce that Mandy Bronsil will be taking over the reins of Living in Nyon as its new editor.

Mandy has been living in the area for over 10 years and founded her own company B-inspired Partners in January of 2019.

She is VP of membership at Toastmasters International Nyon, a member of the Nyon Business Forum, and was until recently the Vice-President of the Dutch Business Round Table Geneva chapter. She has also been an active member of various other networks such as Executives International Lausanne, and the Club du Jeudi in Geneva.

She is fluent in English, Dutch, French and Spanish. She lives with her husband and two young children in Vich. She is also keen to write about family activities and how to integrate well into the area.

Mandy graduated from the Ecole Hotelière de Lausanne in 2006 and has a wealth of experience in recruitment, executive search and career development. She will shortly be publishing an article on how to find a job and tips on helping with the interview process in Switzerland.

If any readers would like to contribute an article, let her know about an upcoming event, or would like to advertise their business on the site, please free to contact Mandy on mandy@b-inspired.ch.

Catherine Nelson-Pollard, the original founder and editor of Living in Nyon for over 11 years, is moving away from the Nyon area, but will still be writing for the site from time to time.

