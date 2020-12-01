New book on Amazing Swiss Women – Spies, Stuntwomen, Reformers, Activists and Artists

In February 1971, Swiss women finally won the right to vote.

In February 2021, a book entitled, “50 Amazing Swiss Women: True Stories You Need to Know About” will be published to mark this very special anniversary.

The book (a children’s book but interesting to everyone whether they are 8 or 80!), has been written by five women living in Switzerland and highlights the accomplishments of a diverse range of Swiss women. This book includes something for every child. Whether it be science or sociology, art or activism, children will discover women who have excelled in every field.

The book features some of Switzerland’s best known women, such as *Ruth Dreifuss, the first female Swiss president, or prominent suffragette Emilie Gourd. It also introduces less-known extraordinary Swiss women such as motorcycle racer Margrit Rusterholz or stunt woman Petra Sprecher.

There is currently a crowdfunding campaign to ensure the book is available in English, German, and French. There are various options on the page, from pre-ordering a book, to ordering a set for a classroom, or having your own business logo in the book.

Click here to find out more about these 50 Amazing Swiss Women!

*There is a fascinating, short BBC film with Ruth Dreifuss in which she talks about the long haul on getting political rights for women in Switzerland. Check out some of the comments from the men…. Click here

See a short video presentation about the book from the authors themselves (in English, French, German and Swiss German)

