Nature and the organic garden Webinar

Spending more time at home, also means we have more time to tend to our gardens, growing our own vegetables and enjoying the plants and trees in general. Join the webinar on the 25th of January, 18:00 by the Ecole club Migros on gardening and nature.

Gardening retail is one of the industries that has spiked during the COVID lockdowns and “slowdowns”. We take to our own gardens but also to nature in general as a way of relaxing and coping with the pandemic through the beauty of nature.

If that is you too, then this might be perfect you: The Ecole club Migros now has a course specially developed find ways to reconnect in a meaningful manner with the world outside our front door. It’s aimed at learning how to grow environmentally sound and abundant gardens, taking walks in local forests and reclaiming our innate desire to better understand the earth’s cycles.

Meetings will be held throughout the year to explore applications of Permaculture, soil science and nature deficit disorder. We will also meet for hands-on classes in family gardens to build compost, create raised beds and learn by doing. These meetings will be a mix between in-person and virtual depending on the sanitary situation.

The Webinar is held on the 25th of January at 18:00 in English, and will walk you through the information and the outline of the course. For the living in Nyon readers there is a special promotion available. Instead of the usual rate at CHF648 per person, our readers can bring a child to the practical classes for free:

1 parent enrolled = 1 child free, for the practical days

Find out more about it during the webinar. Seats are free but limited at 20 people.

Happy gardening!

