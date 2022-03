“One for the Boys”, a musical theatre show will be performed by the Geneva Amateur Operatic Society, in English in Nyon on Thursday 3rd and Friday 4th March at 20:00, on Saturday 5th at 19:00 and on Sunday at 14:00 at the Théâtre de Marens.

All profits from this show will be donated to help Ukrainian refugees. The Commune de Nyon has waived all costs of renting the theatre for this entire show. Tickets and more details – click here