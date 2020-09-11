Musical children at the Nyon conservatory!

Music is known to stimulate all areas of a child’s development. The conservatory of Nyon has classes for even the smallest ones!

The conservatory of Nyon offers music initiation to children starting from the very young age of 2 years old! Together with their parents, they go on a musical discovery by experimenting with all kinds of instruments. They also learn the magic of music through stories and games. These classes are held in Bussigny, Morges, Rolle, Gland and Nyon.

Between the ages of 4 and 14 there are a variety of classes for children. They go from the traditional instrument lessons to music and movement – the so called “rythmique” classes. For these lessons, there is a choice between Nyon and Morges.

Have a look at their website for more information (some parts of the site in English are under construction). Or get in touch with them for more information!

Happy musical weekend!

