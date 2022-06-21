Music Festival Season is in Full Swing! Find out what’s coming up here.

A busy weekend of music in Nyon comes to an end, along with this mega heatwave we have been having. We had the Caribana Festival, A Night at the Musicals at the Théâtre de Marens and the Fête de la Musique with stages all over town. Don’t worry if you missed them though, there are still lots more musical events on the way!

Fête de la Musique Lausanne

If you missed the Fête de la Musique in Nyon this weekend there’s still time to soak in the musical vibes all across the city of Lausanne this Summer Solstice, Tuesday 21st June 2022. Check out the programme here.

Fête de la Musique Geneva

The 31st edition of the Festival will be in the city of Geneva 24th-26th June. Featuring nearly 450 concerts, dance performances, films and food and drink stands galore! With music from all over the world, rap, rock, song, jazz, baroque, symphonic music and family workshops, there will be something for everyone! Check out the full programme here.

Un été sous les Marronniers – A Summer under the Chestnut Trees

This summer festival is taking place at the Esplanade des Marronniers in Nyon from 23rd June until 18th September. The City of Nyon presents concerts, DJ sets, theatrical performances, dance shows, petanque and chess tournaments, Qi-gong and Pilates classes, creative workshops, arts and crafts market and many other activities. Wednesdays to Sundays throughout the summer on the Esplanade des Marronniers. There is also a bar for drinks and snacks from Thursday to Sunday. Check out the full programme here.

Montreux Jazz Festival

Kicking off 1st July 2022 the 56th edition of the Festival has a jam-packed programme full of musical artists including A-HA, John Legend, Diana Ross, Paolo Nutini and many more. Click here for tickets and more information.

If you just want to head down to the waterfront and soak in the atmosphere, Montreux Jazz Festival also has an extensive free programme on the stunning waterfront, featuring more than 450 activities on 11 stages.

Perle Festival

This Electro and Reggae Festival is happening this weekend at the Château de Rolle 24th – 25th June. Friday will feature on the stage Electro and House artists Angel Cielo, Libby Lawes, Lucas Mascolo and more. The Saturday night stage is Reggae, Dub and Dancehall featuring artists Brother Culture, Little Lion Sound, Nessus and more. Full programme here.

Entrance is free and there will be food trucks to keep you going as you enjoy the music.

There is also a Retro Bar offering a Disco and Hip Hop night- you can reserve your place here.

Rive Jazzy Festival

The 29th Rive Jazzy Festival takes place 30th June until 7th August in the Quartier de Rive in Nyon. This summer, enjoy the different styles of live music the festival has to offer down by the lake. From Jazz to Blues, and Swing, Latino and Rock – check out the full programme here.

Paléo Festival

Paléo, one of Europe’s biggest music festivals happening right here in Nyon 19th -24th July 2022. The line-up is a mix of musical genres with artists including KISS, Sting, DJ Snake, Stromae, Rag’n’Bone Man – see who else here. There are still tickets available for Tuesday night with KISS, Dropkick Murphys, Panda Dub and many more performing.

For those with tickets, download the Paléo Tickets mobile app for a simple and secure way to keep your tickets and passes on your phone. Find out more here