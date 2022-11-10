Move over Santa and make room for Mrs Claus and her secret garden at Schilliger Garden Centre

Every year, Schilliger Garden Centre brings us new and magical ways to get into the Christmas mood and this year is no exception! It’s the turn of Mrs Claus. Soak in the wonder and enchantment of the delightful world of Mrs Claus and her secret garden full of magical paths and a labyrinth. With the perfect blend of tradition and originality, there are delights and treats on display throughout the garden with its greenery and boxwood hedges, decorated with red and white accessories, filling us with an air of nostalgia.

An enchanting place where chocolate and delicacies grow on Christmas trees and firs, where small forest animals join in the harvest and where you can come face to face with giant candy canes.

There will be plenty of festive events this season including The Christmas Market.

Taking place 12th & 13th November in the Gland and Matran stores (12th November in Plan-les-Ouates).

Food stalls

Workshops

A chance to meet not only Santa Claus but Mrs Claus as well!

Personalisation of glass baubles – From 10th November to 9th December (Gland)

The Gland store is open every Sunday from 6th November to 11th December. Click here for the full program of activities and events.

Decor

Schilliger is renowned for their stunning decor and table displays that make you want to copy and paste them straight onto your own dining tables and into your homes. Well, now you can! Check out their top tips on how you can also create magical settings for your family and friends. From the candles and centre pieces, to decorating the Christmas tree. They also have a range of artificial Christmas trees to choose from.

Exclusively designed fir trees designed to present a colour, texture and structure that are unmistakably similar to natural conifers.

There are still the usual beautiful decorations available – baubles, figurines, crockery, glassware and much more. So whether you are looking to buy some Christmas decorations and gifts, or just want to soak in the festive displays and ambiance, there is definitely something for everyone. Don’t forget to make a stop at Café Agnès for a drink or bite to eat before you head home.

Model World

Why not make your own miniature model world? Schilliger has everything you need to create your own display. If you’re not sure where to begin, just ask one of their experienced advisors in store or visit here for some advice.

Behind the Scenes

From conception to creation, it takes thousands of hours of teamwork, behind the scenes, to create the fantastic Schilliger displays every year. Have a look at this video on the creation of last year’s 2021 Christmas at the edge of the oceans theme to give you an idea of how it all comes together.

Read more about Schilliger’s Café Agnès, in the heart of their tropical greenhouse here.