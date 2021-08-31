Morges Book Festival -“Women’s Suffrage in Switzerland”,”Fiction in the Face of Climate Crisis” and more

John Boyne, Amitav Gosh, Caroline Bishop, Clare O’Dea, Susan Gilman, Michelle Bailat-Jones, Matthew Wake are some of the English speaking authors and moderators who will be at “Le livre sur les quais” taking place alongside the lake in Morges from the 3-5th September 2021.

It’s a big literary/book festival and offers a selection of events in English with both international and Anglo-Saxon writers.