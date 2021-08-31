Morges Book Festival -“Women’s Suffrage in Switzerland”,”Fiction in the Face of Climate Crisis” and more

John Boyne, Amitav Gosh, Caroline Bishop, Clare O’Dea, Susan Gilman, Michelle Bailat-Jones, Matthew Wake are some of the English speaking authors and moderators who will be at “Le livre sur les quais” taking place alongside the lake in Morges from the 3-5th September 2021.
It’s a big literary/book festival and offers a selection of events in English with both international and Anglo-Saxon writers.
This year, despite tricky travel restrictions, the festival’s international programme remains rich and varied. The Netherlands is Guest Country of Honour and some of the Dutch authors will be taking part in anglophone events, together with other English-speaking writers.
Here is the line-up of the English speaking events
Saturday
Debate
11:00 – 12:00
“Exploring the Self”
With Katharina Volckmer, Niña Weijers
Moderated by Michelle Bailat-Jones
Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armure
Interview
12:30 – 13:30
“Graphic Novels : From Colonial History to Blake and Mortimer”
With Peter van Dongen
Moderated by Matthew Wake
Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures
Debate
14:00 – 15:00
“Family, Fatherhood and Masculinity”
With John Boyne, Arnon Grünberg
Moderated by Matthew Wake
Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures
Interview
16:00 – 17:00
“Patterns of Motherhood”
With Jean Hegland
Moderated by Michelle Bailat-Jones
Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures
Interview
18:00 – 19:00
“Fiction in the Face of Climate Crisis”
With Amitav Ghosh
Moderated by Matthew Wake
Followed by a signing session on site
Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures
Sunday 5th September
11:00 – 12:30
Writing Workshop
“Tricks of the trade: Making Your Writing Come to Life”
With Susan Jane Gilman
FULL
Max. 10 participants
(In partnership with Geneva Writers’ group)
Venue: Fondation Bolle
Debate
13:00 – 14:00
“Tales of Women’s Suffrage in Switzerland”
With Caroline Bishop, Clare O’Dea
Moderated by Tasja Dorkofikis
Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures
Debate
15:00 – 16:00
“Families in Crisis”
With John Boyne, Anna Enquist
Moderated by Michelle Bailat-Jones
Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures
