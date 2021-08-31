Morges Book Festival -“Women’s Suffrage in Switzerland”,”Fiction in the Face of Climate Crisis” and more

Living in Nyon

John Boyne, Amitav Gosh, Caroline Bishop, Clare O’Dea, Susan Gilman, Michelle Bailat-Jones, Matthew Wake are some of the English speaking authors and moderators who will be at “Le livre sur les quais” taking place alongside the lake in Morges from the 3-5th September 2021.

It’s a big literary/book festival and offers a selection of events in English with both international and Anglo-Saxon writers.

This year, despite tricky travel restrictions, the festival’s international programme remains rich and varied. The Netherlands is Guest Country of Honour and some of the Dutch authors will be taking part in anglophone events, together with other English-speaking writers.

Here is the line-up of the English speaking events

Saturday 

Debate

11:00 – 12:00

“Exploring the Self”

With Katharina VolckmerNiña Weijers

Moderated by Michelle Bailat-Jones

Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armure

Interview

12:30 – 13:30

“Graphic Novels : From Colonial History to Blake and Mortimer”

With Peter van Dongen

Moderated by Matthew Wake

Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures

Debate

14:00 – 15:00

“Family, Fatherhood and Masculinity”

With John BoyneArnon Grünberg

Moderated by Matthew Wake

Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures

Interview

16:00 – 17:00

“Patterns of Motherhood”

With Jean Hegland

Moderated by Michelle Bailat-Jones

Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures

Interview

18:00 – 19:00

“Fiction in the Face of Climate Crisis”

With Amitav Ghosh

Moderated by Matthew Wake

Followed by a signing session on site

Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures

Sunday 5th September

11:00 – 12:30

Writing Workshop

“Tricks of the trade: Making Your Writing Come to Life”

With Susan Jane Gilman

FULL

Registration required

Max. 10 participants

(In partnership with Geneva Writers’ group)

Venue: Fondation Bolle

Debate

13:00 – 14:00

“Tales of Women’s Suffrage in Switzerland”

With Caroline BishopClare O’Dea

Moderated by Tasja Dorkofikis

Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures

Debate

15:00 – 16:00

“Families in Crisis”

With John BoyneAnna Enquist

Moderated by Michelle Bailat-Jones

Venue: Nouvelle Couronne – Salle des armures

