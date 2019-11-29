Monday Movie – “Le Mans” in English at Nyon cinema

Film, Le Mans and advance tickets for Star Wars in Nyon

The Monday movie in English at Nyon cinema on the the 2nd December will be “Le Mans”, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Screenings at 17:30 and 20:30 – Tickets here

Synopsis -The true story of a team of eccentric American engineers led by the visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles, who are sent by Henry Ford II to build a new car that will dethrone the Ferrari competition of Le Mans from 1966.

Note, the cinema is also taking advance reservations for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, which will be screened in Nyon from the 18th December 2019.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

