Mindfulness benefits and habits for creating more calm in your busy life!



Getting into mindfulness, and specific habits that can help you on your journey. Find out more in the article below.

Aimée DuBrule, a Canada native moved to Switzerland in 2009. After a career in corporate communications, she began exploring mindfulness over 20 years ago following a personal burnout. This led her to seek ways in which to empower others through her experience through a mindfulness course and as a well-being advocate and executive coach. She is also advancing her qualifications as an MTI Mindfulness Instructor.

For her, is the practice of present moment awareness, extending beyond meditation to include everyday activities. Despite common misconceptions, mindfulness is accessible to everyone and, like physical exercise, strengthens the mind through continuous practice. The benefits are vast, from stress reduction to enhanced emotional regulation and improved relationships.

Why is a mindfulness practice helpful?

There are so many benefits to regular mindfulness practice. Studies have shown it can reduce stress, improve concentration, help regulate emotions, improve relationships with yourself and others…the list goes on. The biggest benefit I’ve found is feeling more stable during turbulent times, whether due to personal circumstances or the larger pressures of the modern world. Like a tree that is well-rooted in the ground.



Mindfulness in and around Nyon

There are so many beautiful natural spaces in and around Nyon. I am an avid hiker, she is often to be found on the nearby trails, practicing mindful walking. Even in traffic, to consciously note the texture of the steering wheel under our hands, or the feeling of tension creeping into our neck, or the sun shining off the bumper of the car in front… there are opportunities to turn each moment into an opportunity for mindfulness practice.



A few tips on how to get started

Like any practice, mindfulness improves with consistency. I recommend people start incorporating mindfulness into something they already do, like brushing your teeth. Rather than planning tomorrow’s dinner menu or replaying a difficult conversation from work, focus on the immediate sensations of the toothbrush and toothpaste and water in your mouth.

There are also many excellent guided meditations in free apps, such as Insight Timer, to get you started. For people who prefer more structure, a mindfulness course offers personalised instruction and accountability. For example, I run a Six-Week Introductory Training (SIT) course here in Nyon, where we cover a number of foundational mindfulness techniques in detail.



Join the mindfulness course

Cultivate Calm in Your Busy Life: A Six-Week Mindfulness Course

Dates: May 7, 14, 21 and Jun 4, 11, 18.

Time: 10:00h-12:00h (Tuesday mornings)

Location: Nyon

Registration: Find more information and registration details here (LINK)

More about Aimée DuBrule

Aimée is a writer, mind stuff explorer, and former communications executive turned mental well-being advocate & executive coach. Her mission is to equip leaders with mind tools to improve their mental well-being, and truly thrive, at work and in life.

During her 20-year business career, Aimée led global programs in corporate branding and purpose, reputation and crisis management, employee advocacy, and change communications for world-renowned brands including Nestlé and Bacardi-Martini.

After experiencing burnout firsthand, she began a deeper exploration of techniques to improve mental well-being, including mindfulness practice. She now shares these discoveries through individual and group coaching, workshops, and training for senior business leaders to grow their resilience, stress resistance, and mindful leadership capability in the face of unprecedented change.

Aimée holds an MBA from SDA Bocconi and an Executive Master of Science in Communication from Università della svizzera italiana. She is currently obtaining formal certification as an MTI Mindfulness Instructor.

Have a look at her website here or Aimée LinkedIn profile.