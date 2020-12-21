Merry Christmas to all Readers!

Dear Readers,

Living in Nyon would like to take this opportunity to wish you all a Very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

2020 has been an extraordinary year (see previous post) in the Nyon calendar. There have been many challenging and tricky times for readers too. Who would have thought this time last year how different the world would seem in the space of twelve short months?

Many of you may be spending this Christmas socially distanced from loved ones and family which will be very hard but hopefully, you can still have some kind of peaceful holiday period in some way.

Living in Nyon is taking a short break from publishing articles and we will be back the first week of January 2021 with new info and stories to share with you.

In the meantime, we would love to take this opportunity to thank you for reading our articles, commenting, liking, and sharing them through the different media channels.

It’s been a year of change for us too, but the enthusiasm and commitment to play our role in the English-speaking community in and around Nyon remains ever-present!

Please do get in touch if you have any comments to share with us, we do appreciate feedback and constructive comments

Wish all our festive wishes,

Mandy, Catherine, Christian and Eden

(The Living in Nyon team)

Throwing away your Christmas trees and latest Anti-Corona measures

A final bit of practical info for you all!

Christmas trees will be collected in Nyon every Thursday in January along with the regular organic rubbish/trash.

They must not be wrapped in plastic and must have no decorations left on them.

See details of all local recycling guidelines in this pdf here and look out for the new 2021 version which is usually sent to all residents in the post (it’s easy to miss amongst the Christmas cards and correspondence).

Photo below – burning of the Christmas Trees in Gland (at the time of going to press we understand this event will not be going ahead in 2021).

Latest Government Anti-Corona Rules – see here

Photo above – the Château of Prangins lit up at night – copyright Mandy Bronsil

