Bilingual Montessori school(age 3-12 yrs.) in the heart of nature

Developing World Class Executive Coaches and Leaders. Internationally accredited.

Miss Daisy – Bouquet subscriptions,

flower workshops, events and more.

Fun Football Courses & Holiday Camps

for Children 3-13 yrs

Language lessons at home,

via Skype or at the office

Individual and Group Swimming classes,

Aquagym, Fitness, Massages and Coaching

Tourism Office Nyon Region,

Winter packages, Raquettes-Fondue, Ideas for Activities

A modern 52 bed Hotel Residence

In the centre of Nyon

Nyon’s lakeside cultural centre for music concerts

and theatre productions

Musical tuition in English and French

Next concert click here





Check out the English column

in La Côte newspaper every Thursday