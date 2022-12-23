Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

The Living in Nyon team wishes you all a magical Christmas this year and our very best wishes for the new year!

Dear readers,

As another year draws to a close we would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your families the very best for the holiday season.

May you bask in the Christmas magic our region has to offer, whether at the Christmas markets, on the slopes or in the cosiness of the mountain chalets sipping a hot chocolate.

The Living in Nyon would like to thank you for your continued engagement over not just this year but also all the years before.

After a successful joint event held with the CVCI held in May on networking, we’re excited to inform you we will be holding a few more opportunities for us to meet in 2023. We’re starting with the Hublot company visit in February, tickets are sold out but please get in touch with us on Livinginnyon@gmail.com if you would like to get on the waiting list.

We sign off for the holidays and we’ll be back with new articles as of the 9th of January.

May 2023 be filled with joy, health and full of successes!

Warm regards,

Seema, Sophie, Myrta, Alex, Mandy