Meet you at the fountain! A few tips for those new to Paléo

Water bottles, meeting places, food and beer queues.

Paléo is big! It covers a lot of ground and there’s a lot to see. There can be times when you go with friends and you end up losing them in the crowd or, you want to see one concert and they are interested in a different one on another stage.

So sometimes the best way to enjoy the festival is to agree to meet later at a fixed place and time. There was one year at a previous Paléo when the internet went down for a few hours and no one could message each other, so best to have at least one agreed meeting place.

The obvious place is at the fountain, which is just inside the main entry, or you could meet by the big Paléo sign on the hill.

Cooling off on Tuesday in the fountain. Photos C. Nelson-Pollard

Fill your water bottles on site

The weather is due to stay HOT at Paléo this week, so make sure you keep hydrated. There’s a place to fill your own water bottle by the entrance (near the fountain) and the water in the taps in the toilets around the grounds is fresh and drinkable.

Food queues

The queues for the popular food stalls and bars closest to the entrance, can sometimes be quite long. Particularly so between concerts on the main stage.

However, if you head off a bit further up the hill to the food stalls in the Village du Monde, not only will you get to try some interesting food, it’s usually a bit quieter and easier to find a bench to sit down to eat!

For the purpose of research.. Living in Nyon writers Seema and Catherine, tried out these two different menus from the Akwaaba stall. Tasty!

