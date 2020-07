On Monday in Nyon, the staff in Migros in La Combe shopping centre were removing the 2 metre distance markings from the supermarket floor, and then today the 1st July, the Swiss government announced that from the 6th it would be obligatory to wear masks on public transport.

This is a response to the rising number of coronavirus infections in Switzerland and to prevent a second wave.

For more details see article here on Swiss info.

