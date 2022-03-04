Looking for office space in the centre of Nyon?

Well look no further! Atelier 9 has rapidly become THE coworking and office space in Nyon. And there are still a few private offices available at the Place du Château as of March or for a later date. Don’t miss this opportunity!



Benefit from a 14 m2 office that can host up to three people. It includes desks, comfortable office chairs and lots of shelf space.

The notice period is only 3 months as compared to traditional rentals with some contracts lasting up to five years! Atelier 9’s offer comes with the following services :

• High speed Wi-Fi

• 2 hours of meeting room credit per month

• Credit for 200 prints per month

• Free coffee and tea

• Access to Atelier 9’s chill corner and cafeteria

• Cleaning 3x per week

• 24/7 building access

• One day per month included at our coworking partners located in Lausanne and Geneva

• Notice period : 3 months only. No deposit, entry or exit fee

Company domiciliation is also an option.

Please contact them here for more details, give them a call on 022 565 3355 or simply drop in for a visit!

For more information on Atelier 9’s coworking or meeting room rentals read our previous articles.