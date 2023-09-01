Looking for a new job? Let us look at your process but with an authentic twist.

The Swiss job market is not always easy to navigate. Join the free Living in Nyon workshop for our readers as we look at the job search process a little differently!

We all know we need a strong CV, great interviewing skills and some good negotiation tactics. But what about looking at them a little differently so that instead of just learning all the things you “should” be doing, you learn to do them in a way that feels natural and easy rather than forced or “selling yourself”.

On Friday 22nd September, we are holding a workshop especially for those currently looking for a new professional opportunity or considering doing so in the near future.

Did you know your CV is “read” in 5-8 seconds?

Craft Your CV

Your CV is your first impression on potential employers. Learn the art of creating a CV that highlights YOUR strengths, experiences, and skills in a way that fits the role you’re applying for and represents you as a person well.

Master the Interview

Discover the interview matrix and learn how to apply it easily to have targeted and specific answers for every different discussion. Confidently answer questions, showcase your qualifications, and leave a lasting impact on interviewers. BUT! Move away from the boring strengths and weaknesses that everyone is giving.

Ace Your Salary Negotiation

What salary should you even be asking for in the first place? Make sure you are clear on what you want and how you’re going to go about handling the discussion can often feel uncomfortable. Gain insights into effective salary negotiation techniques that will empower you to secure the compensation package that makes you feel motivated to take on your next challenge.

🗓️ **Date** Friday 22nd September

⏱️** Time** 09:30 – 11:30

📍 **Location** Café Ex Machina, Nyon (meeting room at the entrance of the café)

You can register here for free, but please do let us know if your plans change and you will not attend as there is limited seating.

As a workshop participant, you’ll enjoy:

– Interactive sessions and discussions

– Networking opportunities with other career explorers

– Q&A sessions addressing your specific concerns

The workshop is hosted by Mandy Bronsil, founder of B-inspired Partners and an expert on professional development in Switzerland. She has 10+ years of experience in executive search in Switzerland before founding her own company B-inspired Partners and now teaches the subject for EMBA students at the UNIL and for (post) Phd students within the CUSO Network.

Elevate your job search journey with this dynamic workshop that will not only help you professionally but will give you the opportunity to meet a few fellow Living in Nyon readers!

