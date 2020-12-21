Looking back at 2020. What’s coming up in 2021.

Events, Politics and News in the Nyon area.

2020 has been an extraordinary year for local events in the Nyon and la Côte area.

Many festivals, both large: Paléo, Caribana, Cully Jazz, Montreux Jazz etc and small (concerts at the Conservatoire or the Parenthèse) were either postponed or cancelled, and Nyon’s vibrant music scene was just not the same as usual. We look forward to a brighter 2021.

However, on a happier note, things are moving along at the Usine à Gaz, (Nyon’s cultural and music centre). Take a look via this link here of the construction going on at this exciting performance space.

Thankfully Visions du Réel, Nyon’s prestigious documentary film festival, was able to go ahead this year, albeit in a different format, with an online version of the festival streaming films for members of the public to watch at home.

See their “Flashback” video of this year’s festival below (in French and English)

As a reminder of better days, here are two videos of the best of both Paléo and Montreux Jazz in 2019 plus, a video of the Nyon New Year Swim in the lake which took place earlier this year.

Here is the link of the New Year Swim in January, (sadly the La Fête des Beigneurs has been cancelled for Jan 2021).

Politics

Next year could see changes on the local political scene as in March 2021 local elections will be held. Voters in Vaud will elect (by proportional representation) new council members, members of the municipality and a mayor for the next five years. We will keep you updated on the latest political developments nearer to the time.

Keeping up with local and national news

If you are keen to know what is happening locally on the news front, don’t forget Nyon has its own local newspaper called La Côte, and its own local TV station called Nyon Region TV. Nyon’s tourist office is full of information on local events that are happening regularly in the town and Nyon council publishes its own “agenda” of events.

Other useful resources for national news are Swissinfo (available in ten languages including English!) and RTS.

Photo below, the moon as seen through the glass brick sculpture at the château of Nyon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

