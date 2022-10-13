Local Football Coverage: Match Report for FC Stade Nyonnais vs FC Chiasso

A big thank you to Alex Taylor for writing up a match report for the recent game on 1st October 2022 between FC Stade Nyonnais vs FC Chiasso. The game was held at Colovray Sports Centre.

Goals from Christian Gomis and Quentin Gaillard ensured a safe 2-1 victory as Nyon go joint top in the Promotion League.

The boys started off strong with a brand of tight, attacking football that wouldn’t look out of place in a Premier League stadium. An 18th minute screamer from Christian Gomis got them going. However, the 1-0 lead would be short-lived; a goal from Chiasso midfielder Daniel Bezziccheri ensured the boys would go into half-time level-pegging.

The second half started off slower, with Nyon struggling to break through Chiasso’s back line as easily. Djoumi Moussa, who shows a lot of promise on the wing, was replaced by Kassim Hadji in the 65th minute and this is when the play really started to pick up. A late strike by Quentin Gaillard in the 83rd minute guaranteed another win for Nyon. They’re now top of the Promotion League table alongside local rivals Étoile Carouge. Both teams have 22 points.

It was a particularly heated match, with the away manager, Andrea Vitale, getting sent off just before the final whistle for abusing the linesman. The linesman wasn’t the only person Vitale had a problem with – at one point he even had something to say to a Nyon supporter!

Speaking of supporters, away side Chiasso brought just a single fan! He’d made the five-hour journey by train to watch his team lose 2-1, that’s some dedication. Overall, it was a pretty even match, Chiasso put up a strong fight, but Nyon managed to outsmart them with a brand of fast-paced, counter-attacking football.

After the match, midfielder Quentin Fouley came to have a word with the Nyon supporters. It gave the impression that the club really respects its fans, something which should be admired in football teams, particularly at this level.

All in all it was a great day despite the weather, and the boys played excellently. Final score FC Stade Nyonnais 2-1 FC Chiasso.

After this win, FC Stade Nyonnais lost to FC Luzern II 3-1 last week (8th October 2022). FC Stade Nyonnais are playing Rapperswil this Saturday 15th October 2022 17:00 at home at Colovray Sports Centre. They are currently 3rd in the league with 22 points.