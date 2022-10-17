Local Football Coverage: FC Stade Nyonnais vs FC Rapperswil-Jona

A big thank you to Alex Taylor for writing up a match report for the recent game on 15th October 2022 between FC Stade Nyonnais vs FC Rapperswil-Jona. The game was held at Colovray Sports Centre.

Poor defending, lacklustre countering and a lack of momentum saw Nyon suffer a monumental loss to Swiss-German side Rapperswil-Jona. Final Score FC Stade Nyonnais 0-4 FC Rapperswil-Jona.

It was a solid start from Nyon, with some decent forward movement in the first half however an early goal from Jona midfielder Rijad Saliji in the 15th minute knocked a lot of that early confidence out of them. Despite this, Nyon still pushed on with some decent chances in the first half, and for a while they did actually look the better team. It wouldn’t be long before Jona got their second goal with an emphatic strike outside the 18-yard box by Dimitri Volkart. The score at half-time was 2-0.

As if things couldn’t get any worse for Nyon, just after half-time star midfielder Christian Gomis, who scored the opening goal in their last home game, was sent off after seeing yellow for the second time. After this, it was clear that Nyon were losing confidence and making needless mistakes. Their loss of confidence was consolidated by Christian Konan’s 57th minute screamer likely destroying any amount of hope Nyon had for winning this game.

In the last half hour of the match, the boys put up a valiant effort, but at this point, the difference in quality between these two teams was painfully obvious and a fourth Rapperswil-Jona goal (Dimitri Volkart) just 10 minutes after Konan’s strike only stood to prove this fact.

Overall, whilst Nyon did their best to create chances and move forward, Jona were the better team on the day. Some admittedly poor defending from Nyon allowed the away side to hit them on the break and move forward with confidence. On top of this, Jona managed to create and take many chances, something which Nyon struggled to do. A few less passes around the box and strikers that aren’t afraid to shoot from outside the penalty area could have seen Nyon get at least a few goals. It just wasn’t their day, despite them putting up an excellent fight.

Quick side note about Nyon’s home venue, Stade de Colovray. The only accepted forms of transaction in the stadium are via cash or Twint. This is true for both the entry fee and for the small bar/tuck shop area beneath the seated stand.