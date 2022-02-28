Living in Nyon, our story so far..

As the we settle in to 2022, we thought it would be the perfect moment to give our readers a reminder of our story so far and a little behind-the-scenes peak at Living in Nyon and some of the recent changes that have been happening.

The Living in Nyon site was created in 2009 by Catherine Nelson-Pollard with the aim of creating a strong bridge between the local and international community by providing information and networking opportunities. We hope to continue to be an invaluable source of informative and interesting content for our English speaking audience.

In the summer of 2020, Mandy Bronsil took over as the new editor of the site from Catherine and since then, apart from the many fantastic and informative articles Mandy has written she also registered Living in Nyon as an Association; a truer reflection as its status as a ‘website for the community’.

Mandy has been living in Vich since 2009 with her husband and two young children. She founded her own company B-inspired Partners in January of 2019 where she focuses on career development for companies and individuals. Read more about both Mandy and Catherine in our previous article.

The Living in Nyon Team has expanded! Who are we?

As of September 2021, Living in Nyon is now a committee of three. Two new motivated and enthusiastic women who live in the centre of Nyon have come on board and taken the site to their heart.

Myrta

Our social media whizz who loves meeting new people and is always discovering new things to see and do in the area!

A Sales Manager for over 15 years, Myrta moved to Nyon from Madrid in 2015 for a job promotion in the CPG industry. In 2019 she decided to make a career change to follow her passion for all things digital and to make an impact for the next generation of women to come. An entrepreneur focused on a business approach to alternative environmentally friendly ways of consumption, whilst supporting diverse and ethical companies. Myrta has an online shop of products & nutritional supplements for your well-being. If you are interested in nourishing your skin, chemical-free, and the evolution of well-ageing trends contact Myrta here.

Seema Sharma

Seema moved to Nyon in 2010 from the UK and lives in town with her husband and three children. A dedicated copy editor and copywriter she is thrilled to be working on our website helping to create fun and interesting content for our readers and followers. With a background in Marketing and now editing and writing full-time, Seema also has her own freelancing business.

‘I love living in Nyon and am so happy to be part of The Living in Nyon Team that showcases all the brilliant opportunities this beautiful town has to offer.’

Now you have met the team, here are some of our objectives for 2022

Our committee continues to move forward with determination in building the Living in Nyon website. We all feel strongly involved in the town of Nyon and wish to promote it as best we can.

Continue to strengthen our position as an intermediary between local and international communities.

Continue to grow our followers and put out interesting, engaging content on our social media relating to the town and surrounding areas.

Capturing the town in its essence through the seasons with beautiful photos displayed throughout our articles.

Continue to make background changes to the website, both aesthetic and functional so the site is more clear and easier to navigate for our readers.

Continue to share information and cover a wide and diverse range of topics.

With our varied experience and knowledge, we will be able to meet both the challenge of the regularity of publications and the distribution of work.

We are excited for this next chapter of Living in Nyon and are always open to ideas and suggestions from you, our community of readers. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at info@livinginnyon.com or via Instagram or Facebook.

Talk soon!

Mandy, Seema and Myrta