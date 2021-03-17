Living in Nyon is featured in Know It All Passport!

Living in Nyon has undergone a change of editorship in September last year. Catherine Nelson Pollard created the -then blog -11 years ago and developed a wonderful website we now all know and love.

Catherine continues to contribute with articles and we enjoy exchanging ideas for the future and development of Living in Nyon. It has recently been turned into an association (more on that soon!). Share your own ideas with us too if you have them! Contact me by email here.

Catherine and Lisa from Know-it-all Passport have had a great collaboration over the years and it is an honour to take over this site from Catherine and to be able to continue the collaboration with Lisa.

Lisa recently interviewed me for her website. We talk about my background, my motivation to take over Living in Nyon and the obstacles I met on the way.

We also discussed my company B-inspired partners and how it all fits together. I work with people who want to position themselves clearly in their careers and there is a great discount for readers looking how to make the most of their career with an upcoming masterclass on the 25th of March.

You can read the full article on the Know it-all website here.

Know-it-all passport is a fantastic English-speaking guide that covers the whole of the Swiss-French region and neighboring France. Aside from the wealth of information, you will find there in our area, there is a host of ideas for events and activities. Head over to the site and subscribe to the newsletter here (LINK) if you haven’t done so already.

Thanks again Lisa for the article!