Live Music by the Lake! – Rive Jazzy Festival from 9th July to 8th August 2020

Many music festivals in the Nyon area have had to been cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but one live music festival that is still going ahead is Rive Jazzy.

This festival starts today, Thursday the 9th July, with “Laurence Guillod and The Fats Boys” playing traditional jazz in Place Molard (near the ferry embarkation point) from 19:00 -22:15.

On Friday night there will be Swing music with the “Swinging Ladies” and on Saturday and Sunday other groups with more traditional jazz.

The festival continues in different venues in the old town or near the lake on most Thursdays, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights until the 8th August. Check out the full programme here.

Best of all, the music is free! The festival has several sponsors and is also supported by Nyon council and the commune of Prangins.

Note – the festival is going ahead but will have Covid-19 security measures in place. This year there will be a cordoned off zone at each concert and those entering this zone must leave their name and contact details at the entrance.

There was even a bit of live jazz playing in the railway underpass yesterday! (not part of the festival)

