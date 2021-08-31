“Little Shop of Horrors” performed in English in Nyon 16-19 Sept 2021

How about a little bit of doo-wop and Motown to kick off the *rentrée?

An upcoming comedy musical “Little Shop of Horrors” will take place in English in Nyon at Théâtre de Marens, 16th – 19th Sept, performed by GAOS (the Geneva Amateur Operatic Society).

Synopsis: Nerdy florist Seymour encounters a strange and interesting plant, which brings him fame, fortune and romance.

However, it’s not long before the R&B singing plant unveils its insatiable thirst for blood! Can he beat the odds, rescue the love of his life and save the world? Find out in this 1960s Motown and doo-wop inspired comedy musical.

Heads up for parents: GAOS will also be putting on a family pantomime in English in November in Nyon.

Oh, yes they will!

*La rentrée means the start of the new school year, back to work etc.