Some sad news – the owner of the L’inattendu The Unexpected restaurant in Nyon (Place Bel-Air 5) is looking for a buyer as his daughter’s health is deteriorating day by day and needs to be cared for.

They will be staying open while searching for a potential buyer. If you are interested or know someone who might be please share or get in touch with the owner.

Re-opening Tuesday August 15th.

From Tuesday to Saturday

11:30 – 14:30

19:00 – 22:00

Closed on Sundays and Mondays