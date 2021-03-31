LIN behind the scenes: Association, the website and our partners

The year got off to a quick start We have been busy with the Living in Nyon website and thoroughly enjoying it!

A little behind the scenes article to keep you updated and offer a view of what we get up to, for those of you who are curious (like I always am :-)).

The first few months of the year were occupied (aside from writing articles) with several projects.

We are an association now!

The most important change is that Living in Nyon is officially an association!

It’s a website for the community and as an association it reflects this better. Living in Nyon now has it’s own “identity”. It allows for more fluid management of the site, as well as a clearer role in terms of our mission: “Facilitating the integration and the development of the international community of Nyon-La Côte. We aim to create a strong bridge between the local and international community by providing information and networking opportunities.”

Website updates

You may have noticed slight changes made to the website and the organisation of articles. This is an ongoing process and the aim is t make the website easier to navigate and to find the articles you are looking for.

You will also see all our social media icons at the top. Do follow us if you are not doing so yet on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. There is additional information and pictures of our region on the varoîous channels with postings going out almost every day.

This is still a work in progress!

We rely on you, as our readers to keep us informed of what you want to read about and see on the site and this is a way of knowing what is of interest and what less so. Don’t hesitate to contact us.

Partners

Living in Nyon cannot exist without its sponsors. We are fortunate enough to have really great companies and people behind them who are such a pleasure to work with! You see their logos displayed on the right-hand side of the site. They represent some of the local companies that each cater to our needs in different areas of our lives.

Some speak to our imagination and make us dream. Like the Conservatoire of Nyon with concerts and music lessons on and offline, the local tourist board that always continues to offer activities and ideas to keep us busy or Schilliger with its beautiful garden centers and interior decoration.

Then there are those that allow us to grow and thrive. Atelier9 provides the coworking and office spaces to elaborate our business strategies, the Ecole Club Migros Nyon offers courses in almost any field imaginable.

B-inspired helps you position yourself clearly in your career and 2Mille Feuilles the Montessori school is a space for the smallest ones of our international community to develop their curiosity in the heart of nature.

Finally, La Lignière offers their clinic and their medical and fitness center, they have us covered from all angles and TechSpark Academy teaches our children and teens the magic of coding to help them shape the world we are living in.

You will see articles presenting them and developing different topics over the year so that you get to know the people and the spirit behind the businesses that are driving our local economy.

Aside from our partners, there is a fantastic team that volunteers for Living in Nyon and works with great enthusiasm to contribute to the site. Keep an eye out for the article coming out soon. In it, you will meet all the people involved behind the scenes of Living in Nyon.

Have a very happy Easter holiday!