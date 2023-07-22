Like Meeting an Old Friend – The Warm Embrace of Day One at Paléo Festival

Tuesday kicked off the first night of Paléo 2023. I headed up around 7:45pm, the air was calm, the train was quiet and cool – a pleasant escape from the daytime heat and the anticipation of the night ahead was (for me at least) less hyped than last year. Then as I walked through the gates it hit me all at once. The sweet fusion of music, laughter, chatter, drums, smoke and food smells. The muscle memory of Paléo nights from before flooded back!

I did a slow walk around the grounds and it felt like I was seeing an old friend after a long time (a lot can happen in a year), getting reacquainted, seeing if anything had changed about them. As I caught snippets of conversations here and there, I realised I wasn’t the only one.

Before the sun had set Paléo felt more like a reunion of friends. People calling out to each other, big bear hugs shared over beer jugs. Bisous and little happy dances everywhere. That was lovely to see. There is a strong essence of community and connection at Paléo. It’s not just about the music and the food – as one festival goer said to me I’m just here to see my friends! Upcoming article later this week on the appeal of Paléo throughout the generations.

The day before I saw all the last minute touches being put onto stalls and walls – a little paint here, securing a rig there. The hard work had paid off, everything looked sparkly and fresh. It was dinner time and queues at most of the food stands. If you generally suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out), choosing where to get your food is not for the faint-hearted! Spoilt for choice. There are the classics but then so many more options available and depending on how many days you’re doing at Paléo you may only have a few chances to try something new! I noticed more food stalls are offering vegan as well as vegetarian options. Although one place that has a queue no matter the time is the Fried Chicken stall.

Then twilight hit and the vibe changed again. The light structures by TILT were on, creating an elegant, ethereal atmosphere. It may have been a Tuesday but it was day one and it was time to party. Louise Attaque was at the Grand Scéne doing their thing. Over in the Village du Monde it is Brazilian vibes all the way with a huge Iguazú Falls-esque waterfall feature with the Capy bar inside! A great spot to chill out and catch the music from the Dome. Bia Ferreira was finishing off her set with some fast militant rap to the cheers of the crowd.

I grabbed a poulet shwarma from the Lebanese stall on my way to check out Interpol at Vega, it was a little quiet so I looped back past the club tent where people were enjoying Son Rompe Pera – keeping marimba (looks like a xylophone but it is very different) music alive and rocking out.

What I love so much about Paléo is you can walk a minute towards the Belleville and the energy just changes. It’s so hard to catch it all. That’s why I recommend grabbing a beer and just walking around and see what pulls you in.

A quick side note – the toilets are now mixed which was a little confusing at first as people were trying to figure out how to queue for them.

Last act of the night for me was the Black Eyed Peas. Could they get it started? Yes Black Eye Peas you definitely did that. A brilliant choice for day one I thought – even if you don’t class yourself as a Black Eyed Peas fan I guarantee you will be surprised about how many tunes you know that will get you jumping, dancing and singing along.

One of the best things about this festival is the pure diversity of its musical artists. There really is something for everyone – not only on the genre, but their prominence and level of recognition in the music industry and with their fans. Every stage on each day gives you something different. The main act on the Grand Scéne or the act in the Club Tent at 5pm or 1am! You just have to get out there and experience it!

If you don’t have tickets yet, 1,500 are released each morning for the day of at 09:00 (virtual waiting line opens at 08:45) only on paleo.ch.

For more information on Paléo check out our article on Information for Younger Festival Goers and a round up of last year’s Festival and where it all began.