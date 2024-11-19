Lights, Festive Delights and Christmas Magic in Nyon this December

As December dates start to fill up with holiday gatherings and year-end celebrations, Nyon is getting ready to bring the festive spirit to life. From magical light displays to vibrant neighborhood events and Christmas markets – here’s everything happening in and around town.

IllumiNyon Events

Immerse yourself in the magic of IllumiNyon with captivating fire and shadow shows, lantern processions, and festive entertainment. Here’s the schedule:

Tuesday, December 3 : Paix District, 16:30

: Paix District, 16:30 Thursday, December 5 : Cossy District, 16:30

: Cossy District, 16:30 Friday, December 6 : La Redoute Neighborhood Party, 17:00 – Lantern procession, music, dance, and a free buffet

: La Redoute Neighborhood Party, 17:00 – Lantern procession, music, dance, and a free buffet Tuesday, December 10 : Stand District, 16:30

: Stand District, 16:30 Wednesday, December 18 : Place Bel-Air, 17:00 – Gospel concert and kids’ activities

: Place Bel-Air, 17:00 – Gospel concert and kids’ activities December 12–15: Jardin de la Duche, 17:00

Village de Noël on Rue de Rive

From December 12 to 15, Rue de Rive transforms into a charming Christmas Village featuring:

Artisanal products and local crafts

Family-friendly activities like face painting, carousel rides, and train rides

Concerts and a Christmas flea market on Sunday, December 15

Opening Hours:

Thursday, December 12 : 16:00 – 21:00

: 16:00 – 21:00 Friday, December 13 : 16:00 – 21:00

: 16:00 – 21:00 Saturday, December 14 : 13:00 – 22:00

: 13:00 – 22:00 Sunday, December 15: 08:00 – 18:00

Celebrations in the Centre of Nyon

Event Highlights between Bel-Air Place and St-Martin’s Place:

Wednesday 18 : Fire shows, Gospel concerts, and drinks for all.

: Fire shows, Gospel concerts, and drinks for all. Thursday 19 : Santa Claus, face painting, and an obstacle course for kids, followed by a DJ set at Place Bel-Air.

: Santa Claus, face painting, and an obstacle course for kids, followed by a DJ set at Place Bel-Air. Friday 20 : Outdoor cinema screening of the classic Home Alone (19:00) at Place Bel-Air, followed by a karaoke evening.

: Outdoor cinema screening of the classic (19:00) at Place Bel-Air, followed by a karaoke evening. Saturday 21 : Ethical craft market, roaming circus shows, and a Silent Disco at Place du Château in collaboration with Usine à Gaz.

: Ethical craft market, roaming circus shows, and a Silent Disco at Place du Château in collaboration with Usine à Gaz. Sunday 22: Santa Claus will be making an appearance and distributing gifts, plus there will be stories for children and pony rides.

Christmas Market:

From December Thursday 12 to Monday 22 December, Place Bel-Air will have a large dome, perfect for enjoying drinks in a warm, festive ambiance, complete with bar and restaurant spaces and a charming carousel. You will also be able to shop at the Christmas Market, open at Place St-Martin and Rue de la Gare on the following dates:

Tuesday, December 17 15:00 – 20:00

15:00 – 20:00 Wednesday, December 18 15:00 – 20:00

15:00 – 20:00 Thursday, December 19 15:00 – 22:00

15:00 – 22:00 Friday, December 20 15:00 – 22:00

15:00 – 22:00 Sunday, December 22 15:00 – 20:00

Other Highlights

Operation Sapin Solidaire (Dec. 6–18) : Make a child’s wish come true by participating in this meaningful Christmas tree initiative at Place Bel-Air.

: Make a child’s wish come true by participating in this meaningful Christmas tree initiative at Place Bel-Air. Late-Night Shopping : Shops will stay open until 22:00 on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 December , with family businesses open on Sundays 15 and 22 December.

: Shops will stay open until 22:00 on , with family businesses open on Free Public Transport: Enjoy free TPN urban transport on late-night shopping evenings.

For more detailed information and to stay updated with all the festivities visit the City of Nyon’s site here.