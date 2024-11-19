Lights, Festive Delights and Christmas Magic in Nyon this December

As December dates start to fill up with holiday gatherings and year-end celebrations, Nyon is getting ready to bring the festive spirit to life. From magical light displays to vibrant neighborhood events and Christmas markets – here’s everything happening in and around town.
IllumiNyon Events
Immerse yourself in the magic of IllumiNyon with captivating fire and shadow shows, lantern processions, and festive entertainment. Here’s the schedule:
- Tuesday, December 3: Paix District, 16:30
- Thursday, December 5: Cossy District, 16:30
- Friday, December 6: La Redoute Neighborhood Party, 17:00 – Lantern procession, music, dance, and a free buffet
- Tuesday, December 10: Stand District, 16:30
- Wednesday, December 18: Place Bel-Air, 17:00 – Gospel concert and kids’ activities
- December 12–15: Jardin de la Duche, 17:00
Village de Noël on Rue de Rive
From December 12 to 15, Rue de Rive transforms into a charming Christmas Village featuring:
- Artisanal products and local crafts
- Family-friendly activities like face painting, carousel rides, and train rides
- Concerts and a Christmas flea market on Sunday, December 15
Opening Hours:
- Thursday, December 12: 16:00 – 21:00
- Friday, December 13: 16:00 – 21:00
- Saturday, December 14: 13:00 – 22:00
- Sunday, December 15: 08:00 – 18:00
Celebrations in the Centre of Nyon
Event Highlights between Bel-Air Place and St-Martin’s Place:
- Wednesday 18: Fire shows, Gospel concerts, and drinks for all.
- Thursday 19: Santa Claus, face painting, and an obstacle course for kids, followed by a DJ set at Place Bel-Air.
- Friday 20: Outdoor cinema screening of the classic Home Alone (19:00) at Place Bel-Air, followed by a karaoke evening.
- Saturday 21: Ethical craft market, roaming circus shows, and a Silent Disco at Place du Château in collaboration with Usine à Gaz.
- Sunday 22: Santa Claus will be making an appearance and distributing gifts, plus there will be stories for children and pony rides.
Christmas Market:
From December Thursday 12 to Monday 22 December, Place Bel-Air will have a large dome, perfect for enjoying drinks in a warm, festive ambiance, complete with bar and restaurant spaces and a charming carousel. You will also be able to shop at the Christmas Market, open at Place St-Martin and Rue de la Gare on the following dates:
- Tuesday, December 17 15:00 – 20:00
- Wednesday, December 18 15:00 – 20:00
- Thursday, December 19 15:00 – 22:00
- Friday, December 20 15:00 – 22:00
- Sunday, December 22 15:00 – 20:00
Other Highlights
- Operation Sapin Solidaire (Dec. 6–18): Make a child’s wish come true by participating in this meaningful Christmas tree initiative at Place Bel-Air.
- Late-Night Shopping: Shops will stay open until 22:00 on Thursday 19 and Friday 20 December, with family businesses open on Sundays 15 and 22 December.
- Free Public Transport: Enjoy free TPN urban transport on late-night shopping evenings.
For more detailed information and to stay updated with all the festivities visit the City of Nyon’s site here.
Comments
Chris Bell says
This blog wonderfully captures the holiday spirit in Nyon this December! The festive lights and Christmas magic create a warm, enchanting atmosphere, making it the perfect destination for a joyful celebration.