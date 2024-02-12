Living in Nyon

Articles, news, events, all about living in the town and surrounding area.

Les Hivernales 2024 Hits Nyon this February

Les Hivernales

It is the 14th edition of the edgy winter festival Les Hivernales and it will be taking place over four days from Thursday 29th February until Sunday 3rd March 2024.

On a smaller scale than previous years but still with a fantastic program. Les Hivernales kicks off one of the first of many festivals in 2024 here in Nyon.

Locations are Usine à Gaz, the Parenthèse, the Backstage Club (Gland), the Décor Penché and the Plage des trois jetées.

Check out last year’s festival from their instagram here.

