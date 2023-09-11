Les Arcades du Borgeaud Gland – Tithi’s story

Les shops of les Arcades du Borgeaud in Gland is filled with inspiring products but also stories of the people!

In this edition we cover Tithi Pandya’s journey from arriving to Switzerland, battling illness and creating multiple businesses in the process.

Tithi moved to Switzerland in 2013 with her husband and two-year old son. Shortly after her world was turned upside down when she located a lump in her breast and was diagnosed with breast cancer. After her treatment she returned to Switzerland and was confronted with the challenge of finding clothing that worked for her after her operation.

Not finding anything suitable she decided it was time for her to make her own, this launched her on her entrepreneurial journey and making clothes was the first in a list of business she opened locally. All with the same spirit; “Help Earth”.

She took time off to travel to her native India and started her own clothing line made of sustainable fabrics that worked for herself and for women who like her had a breast removal surgery.

Back in Switzerland, from her home she continued to develop her business, growing her clientele through an active social media campaign and posting pictures of her collections. Have a look at her Instagram or Facebook page for the clothing lines.

Eyebrow threading services followed soon after also provided from her home.

Challenged by the language, she felt lonely in Switzerland and quickly created a strong expartiate social life where she hosted and provided people with her Indian cooking.

Soon enough, business 3 was born. As more and more people were requesting if she could cater food for their parties, Feel Bliss emerged

Covid put a halt to many of the designing and eyebrow threading due to social restrictions. Feel bliss however, took off as people were ordering more and more home food deliveries. It was an opportunity for her and her husband, Nirav Pandya, to develop the catering side of her business and get settled with a bigger kitchen in which to cook.

Enter, Joanna Baird, Deleguée de l’économie in Gland who coordinates the prix de la nouvelle economic in Gland every year (next edition 9th of November!). In her mission to support the local businesses, she offered them the possibility to be part of a pop-up shop initiative in November 2021. 17 different local artisans took part. Tithi and Yann ‘s stores were the last ones to move out and then opened up their permanent shop in October 2022. And thus les arcades du Borgeaud, Gland came about.

Their concept shop unites the two business around a local and organic concept. Yann’s L’Epicier provides food in vrac supplied by local providers and farmers. Tithi’s designs and activities are all centred around natural materials ethically sourced.

Even no materials go to waste. Spare cloth left over? Turn it into a bag to keep your bio salad from l’épicier in!

She displays not only her own clothes but gives an other local producers the opportunity to display their work. She experienced difficulty herself trying to have local shops display her clothes and is now determined to help as many as possible to have the opportunity to showcase their products to the public.

In the shop you’ll find Tithi’s colourful clothes:

But also Tree & Sun, Coucoudre, Shenaaz, freckleface, les mots, and many many more talented local artisans can be found displaying their products there!

Make sure you visit this little haven of goodness in Gland, have a coffee or delicious Indian lunch, buy some clothes and do some shopping at l’épicier. Don’t forget your cotton bag for the salad!

Keep an eye out for Yann’s story coming soon!