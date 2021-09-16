Learn to repair your own bike Nyon – Saturday 18th September 14:00-15:00

There are several events happening at the moment around “La Semaine de la Mobilité” – mobility week.

A bike repair area will be available in Nyon (Local de quartier de la Vie-Là) from 10:00 to 12:00 on Saturday 18 September where you can find the tools you need to repair your own bike.

From 14:00 to 15:00 pm, you can take your bike and learn how to repair it yourself in a mini workshop! A “vélo-mécano” from PROVELO LaCôte will be there to lead a workshop.

Limited places, inscriptions obligatory Tel: 022 316 44 04 ou à mobilite@nyon.ch

also in Mobility Week, Le Sentier de Cossy the path which connects the north of the town to the station, will be officially inaugurated on 16 September. The path which re-opened in June this year has been widened and completely redesigned to allow pedestrians and cyclists to walk along it comfortably and safely.