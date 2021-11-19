Learn French to become Swiss!

Many of us decide to apply for Swiss Citizenship after living here in Switzerland for ten plus years. The Ecole Club Migros helps you to navigate this process.

The obvious place to start is by getting your French (or other FIDE language) up to the required level. If it is not your mother tongue, or you have not done 3+ years of schooling in French, you will need to take the FIDE language assessment . FIDE is the official Swiss entity to test your language level and stands for Francais, Italiano, Deutsch en Suisse. Once complete you can begin the process of “naturalising”.

If you already have the required level of French and simply need a certificate to show for it, you can get it with Fide here. The Ecole Club Migros offers you the opportunity to take a free language test to see what your current level is and you can take it here at any time. There are several options available to you at the Ecole Club depending on your level and whether you prefer the online or in-person format:

Dates for classes in November and December are still available at the Ecole Club Migros in Nyon. Contact the reception for any of your questions and they will be able to answer them in English or French. You can also book video calls with the staff for more information.

Opening hours:

Monday 08:30 – 19:00

Tuesday 08:30 – 19:00

Wednesday 08:30 – 19:00

Thursday 08:30 – 19:00

Friday 08:30 – 17:00

Saturday 08:30 – 12:30