Laurent Miéville to the Grand Council of Vaud – What a celebration!

Laurent Miéville is celebrated by the city of Nyon as he becomes a member of the Vaud Grand Council le Grand Conseil vaudois.

The Grand Council of Vaud is the legislature of the canton of Vaud, in Switzerland. It has 150 seats, with members elected every five years. For those of you a little foggy on the Swiss political structure, but curious, have a look at the Wikipedia information here or read up on the state website here.

On Tuesday June 27, 2023, the Vaudois Grand Council appointed the new President for the year 2023-2024. Laurent Miéville, Green Liberal MP for Nyon was elected by 109 votes out of 138 and was warmly congratulated by the outgoing President, Mrs Séverine Evéquoz.

It was a great opportunity to unite the inhabitants of Nyon in celebration of this occasion. And on 5th of September you could hear the cannon and the gun shots (which may have made a few of us temporarily deaf!) but made us feel united as a town to come together for this grand ceremony.

Congratulations Laurent Miéville. You can read the full press release from the city of Nyon here (in French)