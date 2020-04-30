Latest situation on restrictions in Switzerland. Some Statistics. Tele-Working in the Mountains.

A press conference held on the 29th April 2020, outlined the current situation on COVID-19 in Switzerland and the decisions taken by the Federal Council on the easing of measures (phase two of three) from 11th May.

A useful simple graph has been produced to explain these measures. See below.

For the full and more detailed report on these measures click here

Some Stats

The Federal Office of Public Health has also published some interesting data on its website showing confirmed COVID-19 cases from week 9 through to week 17 on an interactive graphic.

It has also published distribution of cases by canton, age and gender, development over time, and conducted tests.

Click here for the main page which links to the different data.

Tele-Working in the Mountains

As many of readers are now working from home, how easy is this to do for those living in the Alps and in remote mountains villages?

Swiss Info published a report in October 2019 on whether people in Switzerland can really live and work wherever they want on account of the digital revolution? Read it here

This report has been short listed for a Swiss Press Award.

