Last “Living in Nyon” column in La Côte published – 25th June 2020

The last “Living in Nyon” column, written by Catherine Nelson-Pollard (the founder of Living in Nyon), was published in La Côte newspaper today, Thursday 25th June 2020.

This column, written in English each week for the past 11 years, took a light-hearted look at life along Lac Léman, from an expatriate perspective.

The column was also accompanied by an article about Catherine. You can read this article on line or in print.

With permission, we hope to republish the final English column on this site in the next few days.

For those new to the area, La Côte is the main local newspaper of the area containing news, articles, events, cinema listings and more etc. In print version it is available in all local newsagents or via subscription. It can also be read online.

Perfect for practising your French!

