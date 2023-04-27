LAST CALL! Join Living in Nyon for a visit to the Cap’taine Mousse Brewery.

It’s time for another get together! This time we have joined up with Cap’taine Mousse, Nyon’s local brewery. Register for the event and join us on Friday 5th of May 2023.

The Cap’taine Mousse brewery, formed by brothers Manu and Jerôme Bachelard, opened its doors in 2015. Since opening, they have been growing and making their mark in the beer space with their range of beers.

When: Friday 5th May. 16:00 to 18:00

Where: Brasserie Cap’taine Mousse, Route de Champ-Colin, Nyon. 1260.

Ticket Price: CHF 15 +CHF1.37 Eventbrite Fee via Paypal

We still have a few spots left!

Manu and Jerôme speak English and will tell us about the brewery, their own experience and will be happy to answer any questions about all things beer! Recently the brewery developed a beer especially for the town of Nyon – 1260.

We love holding events as it’s a great opportunity to meet each other and we always love to hear your feedback or any ideas you might have for Living in Nyon!

Register here through the Eventbrite link. If you have an questions, email us at livinginnyon@gmail.com.

See you there!

