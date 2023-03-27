Ladies touch rugby in Gland – come and try it out!

Touch Rugby is a new fun way for women to get fit – try it on 3 April no previous experience needed, you’l be taught all you need to go and get started!

Thank you to Nadine McCormick for writing the article and the information.

Formed in September 2022, les Gazelles are a women’s touch rugby group – that’s rugby without any tackling – who meet on Monday evenings in Gland. We already have more than 20 regular participants, only two of whom had ever played rugby before joining. Could touch rugby be your new sport?

Created as part of the La Côte rugby school (the largest in the country), les Gazelles are guided by two highly motivated coaches, Laurent and Titi. Our players range from 30 to 60 years old and have varying levels of fitness and French. The sessions kick off with a warm-up and some basic skills training. This is followed by a 6 vs 6 no-tackle game.

Maybe you’d like to join us?

Whether to improve your fitness, meet new people or just have some fun. Learn a new sport (where the main challenge is to remember to pass the ball backwards!)? Meet other women in the area and have a chance to speak a little more French in a friendly environment? Or experience the thrill of scoring a try?!

We have a special session for beginners on 3 April, however, you’re welcome to come along and try any week.

We meet at École des Perrerets, just off the motorway at Gland, every Monday starting at 19h. The sessions run until 20h30 and are usually followed by a ‘third half’ in the clubhouse with a glass of wine, a refreshing shandy or a cup of tea. It’s a great way to start your week. Any questions, please reach out to info@rugbylacôte.ch.

Have a look at these links for some more information: our Facebook page, specifically the introduction evening event, or on the website Rugby La Cote

We hope to see you there!