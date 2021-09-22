La Rentrée: What happened this summer in Nyon?

While it has been a quiet few months over here at the Living in Nyon website, it has been a busy few weeks in Nyon.

As the summer holidays came to an end and life resumed “normality”, there were lots of exciting things going on in, and around town. Here are just some of the highlights.

Vive La Rentrée!

There were the annual local events; the Fête des Pirates down by the Rive, Portes Ouvertes at Cap’taine Mousse’s local artisanal brewery.

The Fêtes des Sport at the centre sportif de Colovray showcasing the different sports and activities there are available.

The Nyon Triathalon also made a come back after missing 2020. Read our previous article in the runup to it here. All were the makings of a great day out in the sunshine.

The Saturday Nyon Market has added space for two food trucks which rotate out each week. Offering market goers a friendly, relaxed atmosphere in which to shop for and try local products including a fun new tote bag, be sure to check out Marché de Nyon.

There were some great shows at the Théâtre de Marens, including an Abba Musical, Thank you For the Music.

After being closed for renovations for three years, Usine `a Gaz is now back open! After the “Festival d’inauguration” in early September, this cultural hub of Nyon will have an extensive program of concerts, theatre shows and themed evenings throughout the year. You can read more about it from our previous article here.

On a sad note, the Piscine de Colovray’s resident mascot Léon the peacock has passed away. Many a summer’s day has been spent at the pool while he roamed around and kept swimmers company. He will be missed.

