La Lignière is looking out for your diets!

Nutrition plays an essential role in our physical and mental well-being. La Lignière has a wide variety of dietitians to support us according to our specific nutritional requirements.

There are many benefits from following a healthy diet; the reduced risk of chronic illness, better sleep and memory, as well as improved mental well-being.

As a medical entity, La Lignière has implemented a three-step process to help us become healthier (and happier)! Here they are:

1. Evaluate

What are your current habits, and what would you like to achieve?

2. Support

The relevant doctors will give you the tools necessary to reach your nutrition goals. This is done by suggesting targeted nutrition, exercise and daily habits.

3. Follow-up

The program is adapted when necessary and any changes are monitored to keep you on track and motivated throughout the process.

Four dietitians work at La Lignière who all speak both French and English with some German and Italian too. They specialise in the areas listed below. Consultations can also be reimbursed with a medical prescription.

Cardiovascular disease and hypertension

Diabetes Type 1&2

Vegetarian diets

Sports nutrition

Food Allergies

Children’s nutrition

Malnutrition Parkinson’s disease

Geriatric nutrition

Dysbiosis

There are things we can already do to be more conscious of our current dietary habits. Here are some tips to get you started.

Increase your daily intake of vegetables, ideally 5 units.

Drink plenty of water. Aim to drink between 6 and 8 glasses a day.

Limit alcohol consumption to maximum 1-2 units a day.

Opt for smaller quantities.

Enjoy the food you are eating and be mindful of the different tastes, smells, textures and colours.

Prioritise breakfast.

Make an appointment with any of the specialists by email at planification @la-ligniere.ch (you can write in English for information) or by phone on 022 999 80 41 (please note that not all receptionists speak English).

Here is the list of reimbursed consultations upon medical prescription:

Metabolic disorders: Diabetes, high cholesterol, hypertension

Adult obesity (BMI = 30) with associated conditions

Obesity in children and adolescents

Cardiovascular disease

Diseases of the digestive tract

Kidney disease

Food allergies or allergic reactions due to food.

Malnutrition