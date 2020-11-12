Know how to contact your embassy

All the useful information about how to find and contact your embassy and who currently represents your country in one long list!

With so many changes and instabilities around the world at the moment, it is always good to know where to find information and how to contact your own embassy. The list also includes the names of the current representatives such as ambassadors, honorary consuls and useful addresses and contact emails.

You can access the information through the Swiss government website or directly see the full list here. The list will allow you to see the names of those currently in office, the introduction text is in French.

Aside from the information potentially coming in shady one day, it’s also nice to know who the people behind the institutions are.

