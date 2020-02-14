Kiss and Skate, Apollo 11, Music in a Yurt – A selection of events

Happy Valentine’s Day to all readers!

“Kiss and Skate” at the ice rink in St-Cergue tonight, the 14th February from 18:00.

Raclette, vin chaud, cous cous, music and more

Friday 14th February- 21:00.

La Parenthèse

No live concert, but there will be music “Sounds of the Millennium”

Saturday 15th – 17:30

Concert at the Roulotte (the railway carriage and Yurt behind the railway station)

“Sapin Musique” from Lausanne.

Tues 18 and Wednesday 19th – 19:30

Theatre/Show “I am not the daughter of *Nina Simone” (in French) at the Salle Communale in Nyon.

This is a Usine à Gaz production.

*The celebrated singer and pianist rented a house in Grens (near Nyon) and stayed in a hotel in Prangins at the end of the 1970’s. See article in La Côte here.

Cinema

Monday 17th February – Apollo 11 -20:30

Visions du Réel (Nyon’s annual documentary festival) on tour will be screening Apollo 11 at Nyon’s Capitole Cinema at 20:30. Trailer below. Details here.

Parasite

The Capitole Cinema will also be screening the Oscar winning film “Parasite” today Feb 14th at 18:00. Screened in its original version with French subtitles.

