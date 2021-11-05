Journée des Arts 2021

Nyon ART DAY is back

Tomorrow, Saturday 6th November, Nyon celebrates its Art Day to promote the development, cultural diffusion and enjoyment of art. It will be open doors in all local galleries and art spaces, museums & ateliers d´artistes.

Journée des Arts is a small association of volunteers that work on ¨opening art for everybody¨ and this is their third time running this fantastic event day.

What can you find?

More than 40 mostly local artists covering all styles will be exhibited in 25 different places. It is a great opportunity to visit atelier d´artistes as they only have an open door session once a year. Museums will also hold special animations with free entrance.

Urban Art in front of Usine à Gaz is where you can join in and show your art skills. It is happening all day and is supported by Ville de Nyon. Take advantage of the Summer tourist train offering free rides from 10:00 until 18:00, and visit as many locations as possible.

Vision du Reel is supporting this initiative and are showcasing a film at Cinema Capitole. There will be one session in the morning. A good number of ateliers are at Esp´Asse, close to La Mobilère and are also hosting a nice art collection.

Look out for the kid friendly activities happening at the castle and museums.

Yesterday evening, Living in Nyon had the pleasure to attend an aperitif at L´Atelier photo and enjoy an exhibition by Nina Rodin, The Clothes Project.

¨Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up.” – Pablo Picasso