Join the Vegan cooking workshop on the 28th of October!



Are you vegan or curious about vegan cuisine? Join the upcoming vegan cooking workshop!

The B-inspired community unites English speaking entrepreneurs and professionals. This vibrant and talented group of people provide our city with a wide range of workshops between them, each showcasing their expertise and thereby helping each other grow and network in a much more targeted way.

Monday the 28th of October between 09:00 and 13:30 they are holding a vegan cooking class at the Ecole Club Migros.

This workshop is hosted by Chef Tosca who is on a mission to show the world that Vegan food is delicious!

Whether you’re vegan or simply curious about plant-based cooking, this workshop will open your eyes (and taste buds) to the endless possibilities of vegan food. You’ll learn how to create delicious, wholesome dishes that are good for you and the planet.

Join us for a hands-on experience where you’ll master techniques for making nutritious, flavourful vegan meals. And the best part? We’ll finish the workshop by enjoying a delicious lunch together, enjoying the dishes we’ve prepared.

Details:

Monday 28th of October 09:00-13:30

Ecole Club Migros Kitchen

CHF75 for non MasterMinds members (including lunch)

Register here (subject to availability)

You will receive all the logistical information in your confirmation email.

