Join the sponsored “Run for Nyon”! Funds go to the hospital of Nyon’s doctors and nurses

The initiative “Run for Nyon” is a sponsored run that all runners – and non-runners – can join. Sponsors pay CHF2.- per km that goes to the hospital staff as a thank you in the form of nice breakfasts or meals by local producers.

What is it about?

Two Nyon locals decided to support the hospital staff by launching an initiative that allows for a combination of sports and solidarity to come together. Guillaume Golay, 29 years old, is a teacher at the Nyon-Marens college. He and his friend Benoît Bryand, 28 and co-founder of Paleta Loca, are football buddies. With the pandemic putting an end to training sessions, they turned to running instead.

This activity gave way to the idea of running for a cause, and so their idea for the sponsored run was born, allowing anybody that wishes to participate to join in.

How does it work?

If you are motivated to join in the efforts there are 2 simple ways you can participate:

Sign up as a runner here. Choose how far you will run and find a few sponsors ready to pay you CHF2.- for every km you run. Sponsor a runner. Either sponsor a friend who will run or have a look on the website to sponsor one of the listed runners.



Registrations for the run are possible until the 15th of December.

Guillaume and Benoît themselves will run 42km on December 12th around the lake….. dressed as doctors!

Anybody can sign up and you can also follow their activity on Instagram or Facebook.

Good luck Guillaume and Benoît and thanks for this initiative!

