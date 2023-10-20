Join the “Prix de la nouvelle économie”prize awards in Gland!

The Forum de la nouvelle économie awards professe every year for the most promising business initiatives that Forster a circular economy in the area.

The awards ceremony is held in French and this year it takes place on Thursday November 9th from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Théâtre de Grand-Champ in Gland.

The “Forum de la nouvelle Economie” or the “New Economy Forum” brings together those who contribute to the dynamism of Gland and its surroundings: traders, entrepreneurs, start-ups, artisans, representatives of local professions, decision-makers and local authorities. Focused on the “Search of tomorrow’s solutions”, it attracts numerous visitors and exhibitors every year while illustrating the diversity of the region’s economy.

Entrance for visitors is free but places are limited, you can book your seat here.

We recently interviewed Yann Bechtel, who was the 2022 winner with Chez L’épicier.

The other 2022 winners were Jean-Damien Beaud with Recycle Cloud , SimplyAct and Florence Boehlen with Food Cycle Smart City

Watch the recap video from last year:

Would you like to host a stand?

The Forum offers an opportunity for any initiative in the region to gain visibility and meet potential partners. Some stands are still available. If you would like information on how to book a stand, please write to: economie@gland.ch.

The event agenda

3:00 p.m. MEETINGS AND DISCOVERIES

Held in the foyer of the Grand Champ Theatre

A great opportunity to discover local businesses, meet the New Economy Prize participants and learn about other local initiatives

This is also a nice opportunity for meetings and networking

5:00 p.m. FORUM LEADED BY JONAS SCHNEITER

Held in the Grand Champ Theatre hall

Welcome from Gilles Davoine, Municipal in charge of the economy

Ataa Dabour

“Rethinking our economic models, understanding the challenges of systemic thinking”

As a professor at Geneva Business School, she teaches corporate social responsibility, sustainable development and social entrepreneurship. She is a member of the U24 Future Council, and founder of Sustainable Seed. Sustainable Seed’s mission is to give individuals and organisations the means to drive positive societal change.

Christian Nils Schwab

“Status quo is no longer an option: let’s imagine the world with clues given by science”

He is a pragmatic utopian, specialist in sustainable food, member of the executive committee of the Swiss Food & Nutrition Valley. He directs the Integrative Food and Nutrition Center at EPFL. Its objective: the transformation of food systems towards more sustainable, resilient and inclusive alternatives.

Isabelle Chappuis

“Human sustainability: how to shape the future so as not to suffer from it”

Futurist, economist, futurist, director of the FUTURES Lab at HEC Lausanne. Specialist in technologies, the future of work and the place of people within it. Elected among the personalities who make French-speaking Switzerland during the Forum des 100.

18:30 ROUND TABLE: NEW ECONOMY – “BUSINESS AS USUAL” OR CHANGE OF PARADIGM?

With experts and representatives of local businesses

Special guest: Thibaut Laffont de Colonges, McDonald’s franchisee in Gland

7:00 p.m. PRESENTATION OF PARTICIPANTS AND PRIZE-GIVING NEW ECONOMY OF THE CITY OF GLAND

7:30 p.m. DINNER APERITIF, NETWORKING AND EXCHANGES

FOYER OF THE GRAND-CHAMP THEATER

9:30 p.m. CLOSING OF THE FORUM

It’s going to be an evening full of inspiring projects and great local networking!